OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are looking for the driver who, they said, struck and killed a woman in Oakland Park and then fled the scene.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run near Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Ninth Avenue, just before 8 p.m.

First responders arrived to find the victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the vehicle left the scene following the collision.

Deputies have shut down southbound lanes of Northwest Ninth Avenue between 38th Ave. and Prospect Road while they investigate. They orge drivers to acoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Detectives with BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit have been notified.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

