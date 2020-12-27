Woman fatally shot outside Dania Beach apartment complex

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a woman was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office units responded to reports of shots fired near Sheridan Street and East Third Avenue, at around 10:30 p.m., Saturday.

Responding deputies arrived to find the victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported her to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she later died.

Homicide detectives remained at the scene for hours interviewing neighbors and looking for clues.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

