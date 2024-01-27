LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Lauderhill that left a woman dead, triggering a search for the gunman responsible and leaving loved ones devastated.

7News cameras on Saturday captured friends of the victim as they placed flowers, purple balloons and a stuffed animal on the victim’s car. One woman was seen breaking down in tears.

Mourners also placed a picture of the victim on the windshield of the vehicle. They identified her for 22-year-old Regina Vidal.

Friends said they has just been with Vidal on Friday night for a reunion.

According to Lauderhill Police, the shots rang out just before 6 a.m. on Saturday at the Newport at Lauderhill apartment complex in the area of Northwest 46th Avenue and 21st Street.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. Friends said that’s were Vidal lived.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue units arrived and pronounced her dead.

Officers, meanwhile, cordoned off the area with crime scene tape and investigated for several hours.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, and there are no known suspects at this time, as the investigation continues.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

