OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman made her first court appearance after she was arrested for practicing medicine without a license.

Megan Lynn Whitcomb, 35, was arrested on Thursday after undercover agents with the Oakland Park Criminal Investigations Unit made an Botox injections appointment with her at her home.

According to the arrest form, Whitcomb began showing the undercover agents vials that require prescriptions before beginning the procedure when she was promptly arrested.

She’s facing two charges of practicing medicine without an active license and using a communication device to facilitate a felony.

Her bond was set at $5,500.

