HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is behind bars after she was accused of driving recklessly and killing a road ranger along Interstate 95 in Hollywood.

Layota Hayes faces 20 charges, including driving under the influence and vehicular homicide.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Hayes caused a five-car pileup on New Year’s Day in the area between Hollywood Boulevard and Pembroke Road.

Officials said she was driving southbound on I-95 and approached a crash site that was already underway. Her car sprung out of control and resulted in a rear-end collision.

Troopers said Road Ranger Jose Parra was working on the earlier wreck when he was struck and killed by Hayes. He was 28 years old.

The victim’s family created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs. To donate, click here.

