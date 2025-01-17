HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is behind bars after she was accused of driving recklessly and killing a road ranger along Interstate 95 in Hollywood.

Latoya Hayes faces 20 charges, including driving under the influence and vehicular homicide.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Hayes caused a five-car pileup on New Year’s Day in the area between Hollywood Boulevard and Pembroke Road.

Officials said she was driving southbound on I-95 and approached a crash site that was already underway. Her car sprung out of control and resulted in a rear-end collision.

Troopers said Road Ranger Jose Parra Guadama was working on the earlier wreck when he was struck and killed by Hayes. He was 28 years old.

Hayes was booked into Broward County Jail on Thursday.

Investigators said samples taken hours after the crash showed she had a blood alcohol level of .168, more than double the legal limit. They added that Parra Guadama was wearing his reflective clothing, had his emergency lights on his vehicle and had the big arrow sign to direct traffic, but that didn’t stop Hayes.

On Thursday, Staci Myers, Parra Guadama’s widow, spoke to 7News about how her life has changed since the passing of her husband.

The couple had only been married for five months when tragedy struck.

“Through sickness, through health, forever,” said Myers. “He loved to help people. There was never a day that he didn’t see somebody struggling and he wanted to jump out there and help somebody. He was a hero.”

She said that fears of a crash weighed on her mind every time Parra Guadama would head to work.

“I had lost a friend three years prior, and I told him, ‘Please promise me you’ll be safe. Come home in one piece,'” she said.

His family is left heartbroken following the sudden loss.

“It’s a big pain on the soul because he was a part of us,” said Davorin Socho, Parra Guadama’s stepfather.

They said the road ranger was an only child and his job suited his love of helping people.

“Are you angry?” asked 7News’ reporter Nicole Linsalata.

“Very much so,” said Myers.

She recalled his final words to her just hours before the crash.

“I had to work the next day, and he told me, ‘Get some sleep, I’m gonna be home in the morning, I’m going to walk the dog with you, we’re going to be a family like we always were,'” said Myers.

The family and his coworkers decorated his car’s windshield with a banner created in his honor.

“There’s no life without him,” said Myers.

And now, they want justice to be served.

“We just want justice. Nothing is going to bring Jose again, so we just want justice,” said Emmanuel Guadama, Parra Guadama’s cousin.

The victim’s family created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs. To donate, click here.

