PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police detectives are investigating an attempted abduction that took place in the area of Southwest 68th Terrace and Fourth Street.

Surveillance video recorded at around 1:50 p.m., Monday, shows a car slowly rolling up to a woman as she walked through a Pembroke Pines neighborhood.

Police said the driver made lewd comments to the woman before blocking her with the vehicle and trying to grab her.

She managed to slap his hand away, and the suspect subsequently fled the area.

The car is described as a dark-colored, newer-model Mazda Sedan.

If you have any information on this attempted abduction, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.