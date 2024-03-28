POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike early Thursday morning resulted in a woman’s death after a complete closure of northbound lanes.

The collision, which occurred just north of Atlantic Boulevard, left both vehicles involved in a mangled mess, with one white vehicle appearing to be split in half and the other overturned. 7Skyforce was overhead as rescue crews were trying to recover a body inside the white car.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the driver of a white Acura TSX sedan was parked on the outside shoulder of the lanes when a yellow Jeep Wrangler SUV was improperly driving on the shoulder. The driver of the Jeep failed to stop or slow down before hitting the white sedan, causing the collision.

Officials confirmed one woman died at the scene.

Along with the chaos on the highway, authorities had to block off a section of east Atlantic Boulevard due to a diesel fuel spill from an 18-wheeler towing an Amazon trailer, causing more delays for drivers attempting to navigate away from the Turnpike.

As a result of the highway crash, all northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike leading up to Atlantic Boulevard were sealed off, which brought traffic to a standstill. The closure also caused the Pompano Service Plaza to be shut down.

The roadways have since reopened.

