Woman dies after 2-car crash in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a crash that left a woman dead in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police responded to the scene along State Road 7 and Northwest 21st Street, just after 2 a.m., Wednesday.

Lauderhill PD on the scene of a traffic fatality NSR7/NW 21st St. Southbound lanes of NSR7 are closed from NW 24th St south to NW 19th st. Drivers are encouraged to use NW 31st Ave for southbound access pic.twitter.com/LvdMo7o4xY — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) August 7, 2019

7News cameras captured a wrecked white sedan near a 7-Eleven with a yellow tarp over the driver’s side.

Officials said the white car was traveling in one direction and a dark-colored car was traveling in the opposite direction.

The dark-colored car, according to police, tried to turn onto Northwest 21st Street when the two collided.

As a result, the white car was sent over the curb and into a light pole.

Police said when they arrived, a woman was found deceased inside the white car.

The driver of the dark-colored car initially fled the scene but returned back a short time after and is now cooperating with police.

“What investigators are out to do now is they’re talking to witnesses, they’re pulling surveillance cameras from the area, they’re diagramming the roadways,” said Lauderhill Police Department Lt. Mike Santiago, “and that, coupled with talking to the actual person who was involved in the crash, will put all the pieces together. Then we can come up with some of the answers to the questions that we have.”

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route as southbound State Road 7 is shut down due to the investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.