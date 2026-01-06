FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital following a shooting at a hotel in Fort Lauderdale that led officers to take a woman into custody.

7Skyforce hovered above Fort Lauderdale Police officers outside the Marriott North, located at 6650 N Andrews Ave.,. at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to investigators, officers responded to a call of a person shot at the hotel and located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body area.

Officers rendered aid until Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews arrived. Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital as a trauma alert.

Back at the hotel, officers were able to contact and detain the suspected shooter. She is currently being interviewed by detectives.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

