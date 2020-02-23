Woman demands answers after moving truck driver hits parked car, flees

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car owner is speaking up and demanding accountability after, she said, the driver of a moving truck backed into her parked vehicle in Lauderdale Lakes, leaving it badly damaged.

The owner of the sedan, who identified herself as Giselle, said she just wants the moving company to take responsibility for Thursday’s crash, but the driver has not been cooperative.

“He’s giving me the runaround, saying he has to call the owner of the company, he has to send them the footage,” she said, “and every time I call them, nobody is responding.”

Giselle said the moving truck was delivering a fridge on Thursday when it hit her parked car on Northwest 49th Avenue, near 26th Street.

Surveillance video captured the moment the truck backed up and ran into the car, knocking out the rear taillight and leaving the license plate mangled.

“For me, that’s an inconvenience, because I live so far, I work so far, and I have kids, and I have to take them to school and pick them up from school,” said Giselle.

The car owner said the driver of the truck did not stop or acknowledge the damage done. After numerous calls to the moving company, she said. no one has worked to make things right.

“They need to step up to the plate and fix my car, because my car, there’s no lights on my dashboard at all, my license plate is busted into, and I cannot drive my car like that,” said Giselle.

As of Sunday night, the owner of the moving company has yet to reach out to her.

Giselle said she has since filed a police report and wants the company to take responsibility and pay for the damages.

