LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people who, they said, opened fire in the parking lot of a church in Lauderhill overnight, leaving a woman dead and sending another to the hospital.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the scene of the shooting along Northwest 38th Avenue, between 16th and 19th streets, early Sunday morning.

Cameras also showed a heartbroken loved one breaking down in hysterics hours after, police said, shots rang out in the parking lot located across from Nu Vibez Lounge.

Investigators said the incident took place at around 2:15 a.m.

According to witnesses, the victim was in the lot when a gunman walked up and began firing.

“They came from across the street, and they started shooting and walking over across. Oh, my God,” said a woman at the scene. “I was running to try and save her, but the bullets was coming too fast, and I tripped and broke my ankle.”

A woman who identified herself as the victim’s mother told 7News her daughter is 41 years old and was in town from Bradenton to attend a birthday party.

Lauderhill Police officers shut down a stretch of Northwest 38th Avenue as they carried out their investigation.

Paramedics transported the surviving victim to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers were seen taking down the crime scene take at around 10 a.m., after the medical examiner removed the victim’s body from the scene.

As of late Sunday afternoon, police have not identified the deceased victim’s identity and have not announced any arrests, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

