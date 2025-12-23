OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A stabbing at an apartment complex in Oakland Park left a woman dead and sent the man responsible to the hospital, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the incident near Northeast 41st Street and First Terrace, at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Responding deputies arrived to find the woman suffering from stab wounds inside a corner unit on the first floor of the apartment building. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said deputies made contact with the subject, who was suffering from a self-inflicted wound. Deputies struggled with the man while applying pressure to stop the bleeding.

Deputies were able to control the subject and take him into custody, detectives said.

7DroneForce captured part of the complex cordoned off with crime scene tape.

On the ground, 7News cameras captured crime scene investigators near a stairwell and outside a first floor unit.

Paramedics with Oakland Park Fire Rescue transported the subject to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Crime scene investigators spent hours investigating the first floor unit. At around 7:15 a.m., the medical examiner’s office responded to the scene and removed the woman’s body from the apartment unit on a stretcher.

Detectives have not provided further details, as they continue to gather evidence and attempt to piece together the circumstances that led up to the stabbing.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.