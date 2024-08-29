POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman is dead and one man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the shooting near Pier Street and Seabreeze Way, just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to deputies, two people were found with apparent gunshot wounds. An adult female was pronounced dead on scene and an adult male was transported to a local hospital.

The victims’ identities have not been disclosed.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

