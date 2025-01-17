DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died in a “suspicious” overnight fire at a townhouse in Deerfield Beach, authorities say.

Just after 4:30a.m.,emergency personnel responded to a residential fire in the 4300 block of Northwest 4th Avenue after receiving several 911 calls.

Firefighters worked swiftly to battle the blaze but after entering the residence and finding a woman in the back bedroom of the duplex, they now believe the circumstances surrounding the fire is suspicious.

“Upon arrival firefighters were faced with very, very heavy smoke and flames coming from one side of a duplex. They made a rapid entry. A rapid knock down of the fire and found one victim deceased in a back bedroom. At this time the fire is consider suspicious in nature,” said a firefighter.

The alarming discovery has sent shockwaves throughout the community.

One neighbor said he was sleeping when they heard a loud explosion.

“I woke up around five in the morning. I heard like a big boom and I looked outside my window and I see the house right in front engulfed in flames. And I see all the neighbors outside. About two minutes later the ambulance came, the firefighters and they’re taking out the fire. That’s very tragic and sad. It very sad,” said a neighbor.

According to fire officials, a family, along with a dog that lives on the other side of the duplex were able escape the fierce flames.

Firefighter were able to contain the flames to one section of the duplex, but the substantial amount of water used to knocked down the fire makes the family’s side of the residence inhabitable.

Although it’s unclear how many family members are displaced they are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

At this time, the victim’s identity have not been released.

The Broward Sherriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshals have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

