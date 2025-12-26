DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was found dead after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Davie, officials said.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze off of Nova Drive, near Southwest 70th Avenue, just after 9 a.m. on Friday.

Crews arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke pouring out of the building. They began to evacuate the structure.

Residents described the ensuing chaos.

“The alarm is sounding and the fire. The neighbors are coming [outside] the house,” said a man. “Everything is happening very, very fast.”

“[I saw] only smoke. Yeah, like a lot coming out of, like, over there, like the window, I think,” said a girl.

Fire officials said crews located the woman inside the structure. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

7News footage shows that there is not much external damage to the residential structure.

Early Friday afternoon, fire officials remained at the scene as they conducted their investigation.

It’s unclear when residents will be able to return to their units. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping those impacted by the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is attempting to determine the cause.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.