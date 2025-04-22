DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is dead after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a suspicious person armed with knives in Deerfield Beach and were forced to fire.

Deputies said they received a call about a woman carrying large knives outside a Walgreens near South Federal Highway and Southeast 10th Street just before 7:00 p.m.

It’s unclear what was said between deputies and the woman or if the woman was threatening anyone with the knives, but a spokeswoman for BSO said at least one deputy fired their weapon, killing the woman.

Witnesses described the scene.

“A lady was stabbing a bag with a long knife and I think she went after the police,” one man said outside the Walgreens.

“I was coming down the stairs and I heard what sounded like gunshots and then I heard the cop cars just passing by very fast,” Rachel Abreu, who heard the gunshots, said. “It was the shooting and then the cop cars were right there, so I’m guessing, maybe they were already going after the person, because it was the shotguns and then I saw the cops, I heard the cop cars going right instantly.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the incident, which is standard procedure for deputy-involved shootings.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

