PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a woman died after, police said, she was stabbed by her husband who barricaded himself at their Pembroke Pines home.

On Thursday morning, live video footage showed the scene near the 1400 block of Lacosta Drive, where Pembroke Pines Police officers surrounded a house while they investigated the area. Around 7:45 a.m., SWAT teams also arrived at the scene to aid in the situation as a person was barricaded inside the home.

A live shot of the area showed many police cars parked on the grass surrounding the property as they blocked off the community.

Hours later, when SWAT teams made entry into the garage, they found the man injured and transported him to the hospital.

According to police, the couples’ five children, whose ages range from three to 16, were also home at the time of the stabbing but were not physically injured.

Officials posted on X regarding this incident.

UPDATE: The victim has passed away as a result of their injuries. This incident is being reclassified from a Stabbing to a Homicide. We remain focused on providing resources to the victim’s children at this time. This remains an active investigation. https://t.co/B5M79J16TK — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 8, 2024

7News cameras captured officials placing the husband into an ambulance. The woman was also transported to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

“Our police department and the men and woman who work for our agency are doing everything possible to offer resources and services for these children because of the situation that they are about to face,” said police officer.

Residents in the neighborhood were shocked when they heard what happened.

“I can’t believe it. I mean it’s not something I could’ve seen happening. It’s still a shock for me,” said Peter Robinson. “I can’t picture the reason for that. I can’t picture what would spark something like that because they were such a loving family.”

Robinson is the godfather of one of the five children and said he’s known the family since the 80s. He said he is the owner of the home that the family was living in.

“My wife already said ‘if we, let’s say, for some reason, the parents can’t take care of them and there is nobody else, we will take care of the kids,” said Robinson.

The huge perimeter at the neighborhood has slowly been disbanded.

Crime scene technicians were seen collecting evidence on the ground.

The husband has not been charged and remains at the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.