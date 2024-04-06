MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is fighting for her life after, police said, she was struck while out for a run in Miramar by a driver who kept on going.

Video posted to Instagram showed Onyxia Delinois at the Miami Half Marathon back in January.

More than two months after the post, the 26-year-old is at the hospital in critical condition.

Delinois, an insurance broker, was out running in Miramar, Saturday morning.

Police said the victim was heading eastbound along Miramar Parkway, near 183rd Street, when a driver hit her and took off.

Miramar Police detectives are looking for help on the case.

Delinois’ Instagram account shows she just celebrated her first year of marriage in March. Now her family is by her side, hopeful for her recovery and for information that leads to a suspect.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

