PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into her at a gas station in Pembroke Park, then fled the scene, and police believe the impact was intentional.

Pembroke Park Police units responded to the Orion Gas Station, located on 3964 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Gas station video shows the headlights of the subject’s car turning into the gas station. On the top right hand corner of the frame, the victim is seen stepping away from a pump, appearing to head toward the store.

But then the driver is seen speeding straight toward the woman as she crossed the parking lot.

Police said the car sped up as it got closer to the woman, leading them to believe this was no accident.

“It appears to us that it was done intentionally, and struck her,” said Pembroke Park Police Detective Ray Casas.

Investigators said the 32-year-old victim works nearby.

“She’s in critical condition. She’s at a local hospital,” said Casas. “She told us this morning that the vehicle sped up to her, attempting to kill her. That’s what she said this morning; that was the statement she gave me. She doesn’t have any enemies. She’s clueless right now.”

Customers at the gas station were shocked after seeing the short but disturbing video.

“Oh, my!” said a woman.

“He’s most definitely trying to hit her. Yeah, he was trying to hit her,” said another woman.

“Crazy people in this world,” said a man.

Officials are searching for either a 2022 four-door gray Honda Civic or a BMW sedan as the subject’s vehicle.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

