FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive caused chaos in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash involved several cars, Sunday night.

The woman, who police said was drunk, crashed into four cars on the southbound lanes of Federal Highway near State Road 84.

One of those cars flipped over, but a bunch of good Samaritans would turn it back over.

Police arrested 31-year-old Ana Maria Peralta.

She was slapped with several charges, including four counts of DUI with property damage.

