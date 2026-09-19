A woman and child were hospitalized after they were bitten by dogs in Dania Beach, officials said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of 28th Avenue and Griffin Road on Friday night.

The victims drove themselves to an area hospital for treatment.

The severity of the two’s injuries is unclear.

The Broward Sherriff’s Office said they have located the dogs and are asking for Broward County Animal Care to respond.

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