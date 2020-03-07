Woman, child hospitalized after car slams into Pembroke Pines Dollar Tree

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman and a child to the hospital after a driver slammed into a Dollar Tree store in Pembroke Pines.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a 2006 Honda Accord barreled into the business, located at 10345 Pines Blvd., just after 4 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said the victims were two customers who were inside the retailer.

Paramedics transported them to Memorial Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

Earlier this afternoon officers responded to a traffic accident at Dollar Tree (10345 Pines Blvd) where a vehicle crashed into the business. Two customers recieved minor injuries. The driver was uninjured & remained on scene. The building did not receive major structural damage. pic.twitter.com/RKOZffNZsh — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 8, 2020

A picture tweeted out by Pembroke Pines police shows the Accord completely inside the store.

The driver was not injured and stayed at the scene.

The building did not sustain any structural damage, but the business will remain closed until further notice.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.