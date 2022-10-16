DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is facing charges in a case of animal neglect.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, more than 100 cats were rescued last week from unhealthy living conditions.

The felines were taken to the Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center in Dania Beach, where they are being looked after.

Deputies said all of the animals were found inside a mobile home on Northeast 46th Street and Third Avenue in Deerfield Beach.

The owner, Nicole Dupras, is facing animal deprivation charges.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.