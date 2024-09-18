FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of killing her grandparents was shackled when she appeared before a judge for her arraignment on Wednesday.

Jalisa Hill was arrested and is alleged to be apart of the murder scheme with her then boyfriend, Maurice Newson.

Hill is facing first-degree murder charges.

Newson is also charged with murder in connection to the case.

Detectives say they killed Major and Claudette Melvin, who were found dead in their Fort Lauderdale home in March.

Detectives got their first break in the case when they say Newson stole the couple’s car and sold it to a tow yard. He was originally charged with stealing their car, but months later they connected him to the murders and re-arrested Newson.

Both suspects are have been denied bond.

