DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a celebration fit for a centanarian.

Olive Wright had her 100th birthday party at the Signature Grand in Davie this weekend.

Family and friends flew in from Jamaica, New York and Toronto for the special occasion.

As a very active woman, Wright retired in her 70s and even went ziplining at 85.

Wright wore custom-made black and white sneakers for the big bash.

Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Veronica Edwards Phillips was also on hand to sing her “Happy Birthday to You.”

