Woman caught on camera using elderly victim’s stolen credit card at Pembroke Pines Publix

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help identifying a woman who was caught on camera using an elderly victim’s stolen credit card at Publix.

The incident occurred at the Publix located at 10450 Pines Blvd., between 4:07 and 4:09 p.m. on Oct. 4.

The woman stole a purse from the victim from a Ross at 11150 Pines Blvd. earlier that morning.

Officials said she used the credit card to make two fraudulent purchases in the amount of $219.35 and $312.90.

NEED TO ID: This suspect was caught on camera using an elderly victim's stolen credit card at Publix (10450 Pines Blvd). Please contact PPPD if you can identify her; 954-435-6563. ⚠️ SAFETY REMINDER ⚠️

When in a store, never leave your valuables unattended in your shopping cart! pic.twitter.com/pyTup3Fy9w — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) November 21, 2019

If you have any information regarding this credit card theft, call Pembroke Pines Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

