Woman carjacks man at FLL parking lot; victim’s credit card used at IHOP

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a woman who, they said, carjacked a man in a parking lot near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and is believed to have used the victim’s credit card at a nearby restaurant.

Surveillance video captured the brazen early morning armed robbery along Old Griffin Road in Dania Beach, July 7.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carey Codd said the victims were planning to fly out later that day.

“A couple of guys parked their car at a self-parking facility south of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport,” Codd said. “These men were there to park the vehicle ahead of a flight later that day, so there were a lot of personal items in the car.”

Officials said the carjacking occurred while the driver was inside paying.

The surveillance video captured the passenger sitting in the white sedan scrolling through his cellphone. A car is then seen approaching from behind.

“A woman got out of that car, ran over to the driver’s side door of that parked Volkswagen Passat, threw open the door, thrust the gun inside and held up that victim at gunpoint,” said Codd.

The security footage shows the woman grabbing the passenger’s phone. Seconds later, he was barely able to get out of the car before she sped away.

According to detectives, the victim’s credit card was used about an hour later at the IHOP on U.S. 1 and Stirling Road, located a few blocks away from the parking lot.

Surveillance video shows a woman at the counter who, officials said, looks a lot like the carjacker.

“Now, our detectives cannot say for certain that that woman who used the credit card at that restaurant is the same person who carjacked that vehicle,” said Codd. “That’s one of the questions that our detectives are trying to answer.”

If you have any information on this carjacking or the robber’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

