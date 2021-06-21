DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman got badly burned in an arson attack.

Her mobile home was set on fire at a trailer park near Southwest 52nd Avenue and 33rd Street in Davie last week.

Her clothes also caught fire, and she jumped into a nearby canal to douse the flames.

She was then rushed to the hospital to be treated for second- and third-degree burns on the lower half of her body.

Her boyfriend, 54-year-old Scott Oatkin, has been arrested.

Oatkin has been charged with arson resulting in great bodily harm and is now sitting behind bars.

The victim said the two had an argument before, according to investigators, he set the fire.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for her various medical expenses. If you want to donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.