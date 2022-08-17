OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has bonded out of jail hours after she was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in Oakland Park that sent a 2-year-old girl to the hospital.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives took 60-year-old Kimberly Mathis into custody on Wednesday at her home in North Lauderdale.

Investigators said she was behind the wheel of an SUV that struck the victim near the intersection of Northwest 43rd Street and Fifth Avenue, Thursday.

Paramedics transported the child to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Mathis faces a charge of failing to stop or remain at the scene of an accident involving injury. She was booked at the Broward County Jail and was later released on bond.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.