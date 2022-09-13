PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - She had planned on having a water birth at the hospital, but her baby had other plans, so some first responders stepped in to help with the special delivery.

Little Quinn Alexis wasn’t supposed to make her debut until Sept. 16.

Mom Jamie Kavrik and dad Tanner Kavrik had planned a water birth.

But this little lady had plans of her own.

“I started feeling contractions around 9, and I told Tanner let me go lie down and get some rest in bed, but I wasn’t really able to fall asleep,” said Jamie.

Around 1 a.m., of Sept. 11, she called her midwife who said she still had some time, then…

“My contractions quickly went from seven minutes apart to like two minutes apart. I think I had five or six from then, and she was coming,” said Jamie. “She was on her way.”

Jamie called her mom to watch big sister Lila and took a soak in the tub. That’s when Tanner got the wakeup call to head for the hospital.

“I come out in the living room where we have all the bags, get ready to put everything in the car,” said Tanner. “I hear Jamie say the baby is coming, and we ending up calling 911.”

Plantation Fire Rescue 25 from Station One, a crew of three, was at the house by 2:31 a.m.

“The crews decided as they were packing her up. They were taking her to the closest labor and delivery, and they realized that she was fully dilated, and she was having this baby. So they decided to deliver the baby right there in the living room,” said Plantation Fire Rescue Lt. Ashton Bright.

They got a very special escort to University Hospital in Davie.

“We made it to the hospital quick, we had four squad cars on the way and a whole escort. We had her on 9/11, and we had to call 911, she got the royal treatment,” said Tanner.

Mom and Dad said it’s not what they planned, but it was perfect.

“If I could do it all over again, I’d do it just the way it happened,” said Jamie.

Three babies are said to have been delivered in the home by a previous owner.

Crews delivering a baby inside a home is said to have not happened in 20 years.

