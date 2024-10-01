PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have announced that they made an arrest in connection to a theft that happened nearly seven months ago in a Pembroke Pines restaurant.

The incident launched an extensive investigation by the Pembroke Pines Police Department and after several months there was finally a break in case.

Police say, they have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Luz Mercy Munoz from Miami.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Munzo was apart of a trio of crafty crooks that targeted an elderly man while he was dining at the La Granja location on Pines Boulevard just after 11:35 a.m., on March 6.

The victim was sitting with someone when a man wearing a face mask walked in their direction and dropped cash over the divider near their table. That distraction allowed Munoz to reach over the wall and grab the man’s bag.

Once they had the man’s belonging in their possession, the trio walked away.

Munoz was taken into custody on Sept. 27 is being charged with third-degree grand theft.

