OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run in Oakland Park that sent a 2-year-old girl to the hospital.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives took 60-year-old Kimberly Mathis into custody on Wednesday at her home in North Lauderdale.

Investigators said she was behind the wheel of an SUV that struck the victim near the intersection of Northwest 43rd Street and Fifth Avenue, Thursday.

Paramedics transported the child to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Mathis has been booked at the Broward County Jail. She faces a charge of failing to stop or remain at the scene of an accident involving injury.

