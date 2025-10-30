NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said they have arrested a woman in connection to what they described as an apparent road rage shooting along Interstate 95 in Boca Raton that sent one person to the hospital and tied up traffic for hours.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Breanna Evans was taken into custody on Wednesday, hours after the crash along the northbound lanes of the highway, just south of the Palmetto Expressway. The 26-year-old faces two counts of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of shooting from a vehicle.

Investigators said shots were fired near Palmetto Park Road and Hillsboro Boulevard. The victim called 911 advising that he had been shot in the head.

“Caller advised that he was shot in the head and that he was in an accident,” said a dispatcher.

7Skyforce hovered above an SUV with the passenger side window shattered. A piece of the glass fell between the the vehicle’s passenger door and the handle. Cameras also showed what appears to be white paint marks on the right side of the SUV.

The other vehicle involved is a box truck. What appears to be a bullet hall was visible just to the right of the right front window.

The investigation caused major traffic headaches during rush hour as road rangers shut down northbound traffic and diverted drivers off the highway.

Rescue crews rushed the victim to the hospital where he is said to be recovering.

Wednesday night, crews towed away the vehicles involved in the shooting.

Evans was taken to the Broward County Jail, where she will likely go before a judge either later on Thursday or Friday.

