Mother arrested for leaving child in hot car outside Fort Lauderdale BJ’s

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill woman has been arrested for leaving her 21-month-old daughter in a hot car for hours while she went shopping at BJ’s.

The incident happened at the BJ’s Wholesale located at 5100 NW 9th Ave., in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday.

According to police, Shantrell Mitchell, 32, spent three hours shopping at BJ’s while her daughter was strapped into a car seat in the back with the windows up and the car off.

As soon as she exited the store and started putting her groceries in the trunk, Mitchell realized the child was passed out in the back seat and flagged down a store employee to call 911.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue paramedics arrived and measured the child’s temperature at 105 degrees, then rushed her to Holy Cross Hospital where her condition significantly improved.

“The child had a temperature of 105 degrees, was suffering from seizures, had to be transferred to Holy Cross Hospital, where [her] body temperature was 106 degrees, and the condition drastically improved due to the treatment the child received,” Eric Linder, assistant state attorney, said in court.

Mitchell told detectives that she forgot her daughter was in the backseat.

However, they reviewed surveillance video, which showed Mitchell manually checking the locks on all the doors with her child still inside the car before entering the store.

Mitchell got charged with one count of aggravated child abuse, Thursday, and is being held on $10,000 bond.

The judge ordered her not to have any contact with her daughter once she is released from jail.

