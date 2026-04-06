OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested Saturday evening for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer while claiming to investigate a jewelry theft on NE 6th Terrace. Annie Flaherty was taken into custody on April 4 after multiple neighbors reported she was displaying a badge and threatening to obtain search warrants.

According to police reports, Flaherty visited several homes identifying herself as a member of a law enforcement agency. She allegedly claimed to be searching for three stolen diamonds and an individual named “Eva” while wearing a Miami-Dade Corrections Super Bowl edition badge.

Residents Rodrigo Santos and Aldenice Cardoso first identified the suspicious activity after receiving a Ring camera notification at their home at 5810 NE 6th Terrace. They told investigators they observed Flaherty standing at their door while displaying a police-style badge on the right side of her hip.

During the interaction, Flaherty reportedly identified herself as “Miami-Dade Police” and stated she was searching for an individual named “Eva” in connection with three stolen diamonds. When the residents said they did not know anyone by that name, Flaherty claimed she would return with a search warrant for the home.

Flaherty then proceeded to a neighboring residence. The resident, Silvia Valesquez, told deputies that Flaherty inquired about the stolen diamonds while wearing a badge on her hip. Valesquez stated she had no knowledge of any stolen property.

Deputies later located Flaherty at her own residence. When asked to produce the badge, Flaherty provided a Miami-Dade Corrections Officer LIV Super Bowl edition badge.

Flaherty was arrested and faces charges for impersonating a law enforcement officer.

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