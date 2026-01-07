HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An alleged act of arson landed a woman behind bars.

It happened on North Dixie Highway and Sheridan Street in Hollywood.

Police say Ann Smith allegedly started a fire behind a lumber business. She was later arrested without incident.

The 51-year-old was hit with numerous charges, including second-degree arson and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Her bond is set at $3,000.

