PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman and charged her with first-degree murder as they continue to investigate the death of a man inside a Pembroke Pines home.

Investigators said officers found the man’s body inside a townhouse along Northwest 106th Terrace, in the South Bridge community, at around 7 p.m., Friday.

Saturday evening, Pembroke Pines Police said they took 57-year-old Michelle Gibb into custody. Hours later, they confirmed her arrest and murder charge.

UPDATE: Michelle Gibb has been located and safely taken into custody. Our investigation remains ongoing, and additional information will be released at a later time. https://t.co/yxKFgn7rPr — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 28, 2021

Neighbors said they know the family that lives at the home.

“It was quite shocking to the community. All the neighbors here are very worried,” said a woman who lives a few doors down from the victim’s home.

Investigators said Gibb lived at the home temporarily prior to the man’s death.

Police described her as potentially mentally unstable and possibly armed at the time officers searched for her.

Neighbors said they knows Gibb and her husband as a friend of the family that lives at the townhouse.

“They’ve only been here a few days. They’re from out of town,” said the neighbor who spoke with 7News. “They were just visiting, so no, it was quite a shock.”

The neighbor said she checked her Ring camera after she was approached by police.

“You could see the woman just walking calmly with her backpack, in no rush, no running,” she said, “just like she was doing her normal business like any neighbor. Pretty scary.”

Police have not confirmed whether or not the woman in the video is Gibb.

The crime scene remained active and cordoned off late Saturday night.

Investigators said the victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

Officials said they will release more information Sunday morning.

