DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is facing charges after Broward Animal Care and Adoption rescued 33 cats and seven dogs from one residence over the weekend.

Laura Child, 53, was charged with 40 counts of unlawful confinement of an animal, two counts of animal abuse and one count of violating a municipal ordinance.

Deputies responded to her home at 1370 SW 5th Ave. in Deerfield Beach on Friday after reports that Child was threatening suicide. That’s when they entered the home and found disturbing conditions. Multiple cages and crates were located, some stacked on top of each other and some with up to four cats in one cage.

The home was also coated with fecal matter, urine and other filth.

A similar incident involving Child was documented last month, but she was not arrested at that time.

All of the charges are misdemeanors, and she has since posted bond.

Broward Animal Care and Adoption is seeking help from the community to adopt animals as the shelter is overcrowded. To view adoptable pets, click here.

