LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman accused of shooting her former boss, the manager of a cellphone store in Lauderhill, over being fired.

Lauderhill Police said 27-year-old Rachel Boisette has been charged with attempted murder in connection to Friday’s shooting at the Metro by T-Mobile store at Inverness Plaza, located along the 5500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Investigators said the suspect and her former employer had an altercation about her termination that escalated until she took out a gun and opened fire, striking the victim several times in the chest.

According to the arrest affidavit, the only reason Boisette stopped shooting was because the handgun she used had a malfunction.

Rescue crews transported the store manager to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. As of Saturday afternoon, he was listed in stable condition.

The victim was able to give details about the incident to detectives from his hospital bed.

