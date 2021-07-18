MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman after, they said, she and a man worked together to steal thousands of dollars in jewelry from an elderly Miramar woman’s home.

Investigators said 49-year-old Rachael Demitro and the man distracted 81-year-old Diana Reeves while pretending to to work for Florida Power and Light.

A security camera captured the moment the man convinced Reeves to go to the backyard of her home to check her meter.

That’s when, police, said, the second crook when into the victim’s home to steal over $25,000 in jewelry.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Reeves said the stolen items are irrepleaceable.

“The things that they took from me, it’s not the monetary value, it’s so many sentimental things over the years,” said Reeves as she fought back tears, “my wedding ring, my engagement ring, pieces of jewelry my mother had given me, pieces of jewelry that I’d bought for my husband.”

Demitro faces charges of burglary and grand theft from a person 65 years old or older, as well as violation of probation.

Police are still searching for the male subject who, they said, is driving a white SUV.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

