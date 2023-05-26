SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in March that claimed the life of one pedestrian and left another with serious injuries has taken a new turn as the driver responsible has been arrested and charged.

Authorities identified 26-year-old Briana Nakuisha Russell as the driver. She appeared before a judge Friday morning and was ordered to be jailed on a $120,000 bond.

The fatal crash occurred along the 3000 block of N University Drive in Sunrise.

According to officials, Russell and her passenger had gone out for an evening of drinking along Las Olas. After their outing, they decided to pull over to rest due to Russell’s intoxicated state.

When Russell continued her drive, officials said, she lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the crash that occurred blocks away from her home in Sunrise.

Following the crash, authorities conducted a blood test on Russell and the toxicology report revealed a reading of 0.197, nearly two and a half times the legal limit of 0.08.

Russell now faces charges of vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence, and reckless driving.

