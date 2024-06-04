CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police arrested a woman following a road rage incident early Tuesday morning.

At around 3:41 a.m., police responded to reports of a driver being attacked near University Drive on the northbound lanes of Sawgrass Expressway. The driver reported swerving to avoid hitting a woman, later identified as 39-year-old Neyna Paishann Rhodes, in the roadway, causing her to crash into the median.

Rhodes then forced her way into the car and assaulted the driver. The 39-year-old West Palm Beach resident fled the scene but was later found in a nearby drain.

Police recovered a purse containing cannabis and drug paraphernalia near the victim’s vehicle. The victim sustained injuries to her eye, teeth and arm.

Rhodes faces charges of burglary with assault, possession of methamphetamines and possession of cannabis.

