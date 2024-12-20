FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after a good Samaritan was struck by a hit-and-run driver, police said, the driver has been arrested.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the driver responsible for the hit-and-run accident that left 31-year-old Yevhenii Arsirii severely injured, is in jail.

Detectives located and arrested 29-year-old Tadaijah Sade Lashone Murray, Thursday afternoon.

Murray is facing multiple charges including leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to remain on the scene of an accident involving injury.

Arsirii spoke to 7News on Thursday, after police made an arrest and as he recovers from the multiple surgeries at Broward Health Medical Center.

“How are you doing?” said 7News’ reporter Nicole Linsalata.

“Fighting another infection,” said Arsirii.

The accident happened near the 2300 block of Northwest Sixth Street in August. He was on his way home from the gym when he stopped to help strangers push a broken down car off the road.

“I was pushing the car with other person, saw light and I guess, other guy jumped out and I didn’t,” said Arsirii. “I looked at my legs and I couldn’t feel them.”

Arsirii saw the driver immediately after he was hit.

“Then I turned around and I looked at the person and she came out of the street and said ‘What am I supposed to do now?’” he said.

The driver, police said, did not stay or call for help. Instead, Murray abandoned her car and ran.

Arsirii lost part of his right leg and doesn’t know what will happen to his left leg.

He continues to heal, surrounded by family in Orlando.

“Has she crossed your mind over the last few…?” said Linsalata.

“Months? When I have to move from wheelchair to toilet to bed to wheelchair, that’s when she comes to mind,” said Arsirii.

Murray has been booked in the Broward County Main Jail.

FLPD haven’t released details of the arrest.

Arsirii still faces many medical and financial challenges.

His family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of medical expenses and rehabilitation. If you would like to donate, click here.

