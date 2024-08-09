COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested at high school in Coconut Creek after she was accused of having a gun on the campus.

Forty-five-year-old Christina Wilkes is now behind bars after, police said, the gun fell out of her purse.

On Thursday night, Wilkes was attending an event for incoming freshmen at Monarch High School.

She didn’t make any threats, but simply having the weapon on campus is a crime.

The schools new metal detectors weren’t in use during last night’s event, so security was not alerted.

