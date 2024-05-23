NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A woman has been arrested after leading Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit that ended in front of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building.

According to FHP, the woman who was behind the wheel of a 2013 black Cadillac Sedan was driving recklessly eastbound on State Road 84 as it entered the Turnpike, Thursday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m, investigators said, she then did a U-turn to travel westbound on State Road 84.

Troopers conducted a PIT maneuver in the area near State Road 84 and Marina Mile Road. They blocked the vehicle at the gate within the BSO Research and Training Center.

The brief pursuit ended in front of the BSO public safety building.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as the driver was being arrested by troopers.

Witnesses said the motorist crashed into several cars during the chase.

Video shows the driver bypassing traffic on the highway as FHP troopers followed right behind her.

The woman apparently spit at arresting troopers, as cameras caught her with a special bag over her head that law enforcement officers use whenever suspects spit at them.

As of 4 p.m., the woman was still in an FHP trooper car. 7News tried speaking to her but did not get any comment from her.

No injuries have been reported.

