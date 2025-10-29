A woman has been arrested after, deputies said, she unlawfully entered a house of worship in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

Thirty-six-year-old Tabitha Calise was seen on video slipping inside the church this past Sunday and stealing an iPad from the audiovisual booth.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies say she then vandalized the bathroom.

Her actions left church officials devastated and cost them hundreds of dollars worth of damage.

BSO says she faces a petty theft charge.

