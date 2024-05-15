PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Three dogs were rescued from a sweltering vehicle parked at Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines, leading to charges of animal cruelty against the owner, police said.

According to an arrest report, on Tuesday authorities were dispatched to Memorial Hospital West, located at 703 Flamingo Road, after receiving a report of animal cruelty.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck with all windows rolled up and three dogs inside.

According to police, the animals were visibly distressed, panting heavily, and two of them had blood and lacerations on their faces and necks.

Police said a hospital employee called about the distressed dogs and said the vehicle had been stationary with closed windows and no airflow for hours.

The dogs were identified as Nala, Grim and Grip.

The owner, identified as Neela Pirwani, approached the vehicle just as authorities were preparing to intervene.

According to police, Pirwani said she was homeless and was staying with the dogs while her fiancé worked at the hospital.

She was questioned about the condition of the animals and reportedly told police that one of the dogs was pregnant.

During the interaction, police said that one of the dogs attempted to escape the heat by jumping out of the window, causing it to be briefly suspended by its chain.

Broward County Animal Care was called to take custody of the dogs.

Pirwani was subsequently arrested and charged with animal cruelty and unlawful confinement without food or water. Her bond has been set at $16,500.

