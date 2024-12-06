LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was armed with a knife has died after she was shot by a police officer in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police arrived at the scene at 4045 NW 16th St., Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where police taped off the area.

According to police, they received a call and a person gave out a first name and a location. The call was then disconnected.

When an officer arrived at the scene, he reported over their radio that a woman was armed with a knife, which prompted him to fire his weapon.

The woman who was shot was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.

Her identity has not been disclosed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation, which is standard whenever there is a police-involved shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.





