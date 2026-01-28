TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after she came under fire in Tamarac, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue units responded to a report of a shooting near North Pine Island Road and Northwest 61st Street, just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Responding deputies arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies provided emergency medical care before paramedics airlifted the woman to an area hospital for treatment. As of Wednesday morning, her condition is unknown.

Back at the scene, BSO’s Special Victims and Crime Scene units responded. Their investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

